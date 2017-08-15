Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

This summer, we watched in awe as Céline Dion threw herself and her Dior handbag over the trunk of a car for a dramatic paparazzi photo at Paris Fashion Week. It was just one of many recent style moments from the Canadian icon, but proved that while she and her looks stole the show, her accessories were just as important as props.

On Monday, Dion continued to serve the wants and needs of her fans when, at long last, she dropped a new line of handbags exclusively with Nordstrom. Naturally, some are as flashy as the superstar herself, but others are more understated, and can easily be paired with everything from leather overalls to Supreme x Louis Vuitton pajamas.

The Céline Dion Collection for Nordstrom was first announced in February, and will come to include a number of other pieces, ranging from luggage to small accessories, in addition to the current nine on sale.

The best part: All the bags are named using musical references, like Octave and Symphony.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Buy Céline Dion Octave Leather Satchel $298, Nordstrom

Buy Céline Dion Symphony Faux Leather Satchel $98, Nordstrom

Photo: Photo Studio Buy Céline Dion Presto Nylon Crossbody Bag $108, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.