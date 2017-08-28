Cersei Lannister: Look What You Made Her Do

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO; Courtesy of HBO

At last night’s Westerosi Video Music Awards, Cersei Lannister debuted her new music video, where (as expected) she swore vengeance upon her enemies and refused to move past old grudges. Everyone thought it was a little much, but hey, thats Cersei for ya. Now, a GIF recap.

Oooooh, look what you made her do.

Look what you made her do.

Look what you just made her do, look what you just made her do.

The world moves on another day another drama drama.

But not for her, not for her, all she thinks about is karma.

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure.

Maybe she got hers, but you’ll all get yours.

The old Cersei Can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because we don’t have phones here. Also, because she’s dead!