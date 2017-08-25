Chance the Rapper and a Bunch of Dogs Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

What happens when you let a bunch of dogs loose in a posh hotel? No, this isn’t the premise of a Disney Pixar film; it was an actual party hosted at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC hotel on Thursday, in honor of National Dog Day. Offering treats for dogs and their owners — including canine-kosher beer and wine, and bone-shaped pretzels — the “Yappy Hour” brimmed with the city’s most bougie pets sporting their finest knit collars, Chanel bows, and monogrammed sweaters.

Elsewhere, human celebrities like Rashida Jones, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Haim gathered at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood for a dinner celebrating the launch of Jones’s collaboration with the luggage brand Away. See photos of Chance the Rapper, Anna Wintour, Roger Federer, and more from the week’s best parties in the slideshow ahead.