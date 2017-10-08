Chelsea Manning Gets the Vogue Treatment

guess this is what freedom looks like 😊👙💋🏊‍♀️🚣‍♀️⛴️🌅🏖️🏙️ @voguemagazine http://vogue.cm/27k62Rh 😎🌈💕 A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

In her first fashion editorial since being released from prison this spring, Chelsea Manning posed like America’s sweetheart Marilyn Monroe in a bright red bathing suit for Vogue’s September issue.

“Guess this is what freedom looks like,” Manning wrote in an Instagram caption for the joyous Annie Leibovitz photo Thursday morning.

In the interview, writer Nathan Heller follows Manning around for a night out in New York City. They start at Le Poisson Rouge, where Manning sips a gimlet while dancing to Beyoncé’s “Love on Top,” and end at Julius, the “oldest extant gay bar” in the city, where they meet up with a drag queen named Flawless Sabrina.

Of course, Manning also talks fashion, namedropping designers like Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, the Row, Vetements, and her favorite, Marc Jacobs. Perhaps we’ll catch her front row at New York Fashion Week this fall.