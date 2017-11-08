Claudia Schiffer Is Launching a Makeup Line

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Adding to the coterie of supermodel beauty lines, supermodel Claudia Schiffer announced on Instagram that she’ll be releasing a limited-edition makeup collection. The eponymous makeup line will be in collaboration with ArtDeco, Germany’s prestige color cosmetics brand. It’s Schiffer’s second foray into the beauty world, with her first being a hair-care collection with Schwarzkopf (the Daily Mail also reported back in 2009 that Schiffer was working on a makeup line).

Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge teased a shot of the products this morning on her Instagram, which showed millennial-pink-and-gold-packaged eye shadow, nail polish, lipstick, and more. Look for it to be out in September, and here’s hoping some “lovely” ghosts helped Schiffer create the collection.

I'm very excited to announce the launch of my limited edition make-up collection @claudiaschiffermakeup created in collaboration with @artdeco_cosmetics. Launching on Sept 5th. #ClaudiaSchifferMakeUp #ClaudiasBeautySecrets 📸 @andrewwoffinden A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

“My 30 years in the fashion and beauty industry have taught me many things, so I’ve decided to work on my first limited-edition make-up line with @artdeco_cosmetics.” - @claudiaschiffer #ClaudiaSchifferMakeUp A post shared by Launching September 2017 (@claudiaschiffermakeup) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:22am PDT