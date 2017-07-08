Cool Teen Malia Obama Went Hard at Lollapalooza

Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Former First Child and current Cool Teen Malia Obama has been living the intro scenes of a rom-com I would absolutely watch, emerging from her stifling White House cocoon and transforming into a dancing, clubbing, Harvard-bound 19-year-old, who occasionally misplaces her belongings at music festivals. According to “Page Six,” the eldest Obama daughter lost her iPhone at Lollapalooza this weekend, possibly while doing some of her signature dance moves.

A witness reported seeing Malia come in a Chicago Apple Store, where, like every human who’s brought their lost or damaged device through Apple’s glass doors, she had some issues.

Malia came into the Apple Store to get her iPhone replaced, but things didn’t go exactly [as planned]. The Apple Store couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone, since the White House set it up.

While we may never know exactly what was on the lost phone, I can only imagine it was full of selfies with Halle Berry, embarrassing dad jokes from her father, and concerned texts from her mother with suggestions about what classes she should register for in the fall.

Fingers crossed a kind, attractive, but fame-wary stranger finds the phone, returns it, and moves the plot of this rom-com forward.