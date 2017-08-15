Courtroom Artist Says Taylor Swift Is Too Pretty to Draw

Photo: Jeff Kandyba/AP

The courtroom artist who sketched Taylor Swift during her trial has finally, blessedly, spoken out about why his drawings may not look exactly like the singer: She is just too pretty to draw.

The Boulder-based artist Jeff Kandyba told Fox 31 Denver, “A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty — has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face — is actually much harder [to sketch].”

Swift, with her facial symmetry and porcelain-doll qualities, is more difficult to draw than men or people with “idiosyncrasies.”

“If you give me somebody with a beard and glasses — bingo — got it,” Kandyba said.

Knowing that the sketches would be picked up globally, Kandyba practiced drawing the singer beforehand. Still, fans were not always happy with the result. Many tweeted that Kandyba was clearly Team Katy Perry, given the state of the drawings, but he has neither confirmed nor denied this.