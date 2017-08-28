Get a Cool Leather Jacket at the Arrivals Presale

The perfect-fitting leather jacket is seemingly forever elusive, but allow your journey to end now. New York label the Arrivals is giving readers of the Cut early access to shop its fall collection of cool outerwear (which officially launches tomorrow). Started in 2014, the brand is best known for its robust leather jackets and utilitarian outerwear. With both men’s and women’s coats and jackets are available to purchase early — there’s something for everyone. Scroll below for a few of our favorites.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
