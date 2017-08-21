The Documentary About André Leon Talley Has the Most André Leon Talley Name

Photo: Cindy Ord / Stringer/2017 Getty Images

How does one explain the longtime Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley in just one feature-length documentary? Not sure, given his career began in Andy Warhol’s factory, but we’re going to find out soon.

The former editor is the subject of an upcoming documentary by Kate Novack, premiering next month at the Toronto Film Festival, with a wide release next spring.

But the best part about the film is the fact that it has the most André Leon Talley title ever: The Gospel According to André. The interviews with Valentino, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs are also noteworthy, but surely not as good as the title.