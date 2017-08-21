Please Enjoy These Photos of Politicians Awkwardly Watching the Eclipse

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

On Monday, a bipartisan issue finally brought American politicians together: The moon passed directly in front of the sun, obscuring it for a solar eclipse. Republicans and Democrats alike stepped out to watch the phenomenon, and they all remembered to wear special glasses to prevent the sun from literally burning out their eyes.

Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today. Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024! pic.twitter.com/3iSPh9iydA — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) August 21, 2017

Happy to have @EnergyDepSec Dan Brouillette along. And thanks for the welding glass to look @ #totalsolareclipse once we were back outside. pic.twitter.com/hBVnxGMp9L — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 21, 2017

The eclipse has begun! This is a cool sight, the rest of you in the path have a treat coming for you! #OREclipse pic.twitter.com/VOzrhJNjze — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 21, 2017

this is the best photo pic.twitter.com/RSzgmnYwZk — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) August 21, 2017

Welcomed Cornerstone students to Naval Observatory to witness the wonder of our universe in motion. Fun & educational event! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/gFl7W5MuJ4 — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 21, 2017

The Trump family joined in, too.

@tiffanytrump being artistic & me of course being silly mom. #solareclipse2017 #bringintheLoveLight A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Eclipse watching party from the roof of @TrumpTower!!! pic.twitter.com/lxgUfT6ftj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 21, 2017

And then, of course, there was … this guy.

President Trump sneaks a peek at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/sqhhV93LYF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

To be fair, Trump had been wearing glasses. But when he removed them, someone in the crowd reportedly shouted, “Don’t look!” Challenge: accepted.