21 mins ago

Most Americans Oppose Discriminating Against LGBTQ People Because of Religion

Almost two-thirds of Americans don’t think businesses should be able to discriminate against LGBTQ people on the pretext of religion.

2:18 p.m.

American Women Are Staying in the Workforce Much Longer Than They Used To

Until death do you part. (With work.)

1:48 p.m.

8 Pairs of Chic Flats Under $150 You Can Wear to Work

You can wear them to the ground without guilt.

1:41 p.m.

The Trump Administration Has Reportedly Messed With D.C.’s Plastic-Surgery Plans

Congress has had to reschedule their nips and tucks.

1:27 p.m.

Drake Is So Thirsty He Invested in a Matcha Company

No “Passionfruit” flavor, please.

1:11 p.m.

Laila Gohar Had the Best Wedding of the Summer, Rode in on a Donkey

She rode into the ceremony on a donkey.

1:06 p.m.

The 11 Best Items From Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Fall Collection

New colorways and styles make working out a bit more fun.

1:02 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Regrets Her Outfits From 2008 to 2013

That’s a lot of outfits.

12:34 p.m.

Your Kitchen Sponge Is Gross, and Cleaning It Isn’t Helping

Cleaning your kitchen sponge may be backfiring.

11:33 a.m.

Horny Hotel Guests Are Traumatizing Neighborhood Residents

“You see them having sex all the time, hands on the window.”

11:31 a.m.

Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville Settle Lawsuit Over Smelly P*ssy Comment

The Real Housewives alums reached a settlement over Glanville’s comment.

11:22 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky Would ‘Love’ to Marry Jennifer Lawrence

According to E! News.

11:09 a.m.

For $3,000, You Can Attend Vogue’s First Conference

Featuring Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, and John Galliano.

11:05 a.m.

This Louis Vuitton Designer’s Solo Collection Is Inspired by Mary Tyler Moore

Fabrizio Viti’s shoes draw on the ‘70s.

10:55 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Beth Bugdaycay of the Jewelry Line Foundrae

The former Rebecca Taylor CEO on switching gears to do what you love.

10:36 a.m.

Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Launches Video Series to Praise the President

She only reports “real” (a.k.a. positive) stories about the White House.

10:31 a.m.

The Fun Mom Dinner Cast on Kissing Adam Levine and Laughing So Hard They Peed

The new raunchy-moms comedy stars Toni Collette, Katie Aselton, Bridget Everett, and Molly Shannon.

10:30 a.m.

16-Year-Old Charged With Sexually Assaulting 5 Girls at Vermont Private School

The student was charged with seven counts of felony sexual assault after classmates came forward.

10:12 a.m.

Rihanna Is Giving Bikes and Scholarships to Girls in Malawi

The singer’s foundation is partnering with the largest bike-sharing program to help girls get to school safely.

9:33 a.m.

Beauty Blogger Must Pay $1 Million for Bad-mouthing Her Wedding Photographer

A jury found they defamed the photographer over a $125 wedding-album fee.