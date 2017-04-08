Dylan Sprouse and Elizabeth Olsen Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

While watching child actor turned street-style photographer Cole Sprouse as an emo-fied Jughead on Riverdale, you may have wondered: What ever happened to the other half of Zack and Cody? Besides opening a meadery in Williamsburg (why not?), Dylan has been gearing up to star in Carte Blanche, a new indie film, alongside Suki Waterhouse. Sprouse partied with the rest of the young and hip cast at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this week, brooding at the photographer in a possible attempt to rival his brother’s newly dark persona.

Speaking of child stars and sibling rivalries, with the recently released thriller Wind River and the highly anticipated Ingrid Goes West under her belt, Elizabeth Olsen is stepping out of her older sisters’ minimalist shadows. The actress joined co-star Jeremy Renner, as well as fashion darlings Rachel Roy, Keren Craig, and Georgina Chapman, for the after-party of Wind River’s New York premiere at the Skylark.

See photos of more celebs who braved the August heat in the name of debauchery, including Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson, Zosia Mamet, and Anna Wintour in this week’s best party pics.