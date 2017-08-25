The change of seasons is one of the leading causes of Restless Beauty Syndrome – the urge to throw out and replace every last item in your makeup bag and bathroom cabinet. Instead of trying to overhaul your entire product arsenal, you can more easily refresh your routine by infusing it with just a few key, invest-worthy new items. You’ll want to have a goal in mind (such as a more chic, sophisticated vibe). And to cover all your bases, you should focus on several fundamental areas of your beauty regimen – such as skincare, color, and fragrance. To get you started, we curated three trios of luxe Sephora products that not only work, but feel like special acquisitions, too.

Create Soft Polish

Color YSL Volupté Tint-in-Balm, $34 Skincare SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $179 Fragrance Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, $135

The three-product approach is meant to create a cohesive beauty story. You know those women who ooze their own persona? For you, maybe that desired look is subtle, polished – effortlessly put-together. A fancy, long-lasting lip tint is the ultimate upgrade to your basic lip balm, while an essence – enriched with a proprietary ingredient known as “miracle water” will renew skin for a glowing complexion. Finally, a sultry floral scent – with red apple, peony, and suede – is the kind of signature you might’ve grown up coveting from your mother’s vanity.

Refine Your Look

Color Dior Color Addict Lacquer Stick, $35 Skincare Dior One Essential Intense Skin Detoxifying Booster, $125 Fragrance Atelier Cologne Café Tuberosa Cologne, $150

If you’ve been using the same, just-okay products for years, without any real intention behind your routine, the time to experiment is now. Start defining your beauty identity by getting serious about your skin. A strong serum is essential – like this research-backed one that detoxifies, regenerates, and restores luminescence. Next, find your lip color and own it. A high-pigment, high-shine lacquer formula ensures an impactful “pop.” As far as fragrance, seek out something that speaks to you individually, like this unpredictable blend of tuberose, bergamot, and espresso.

Make a More Intense Statement

Skincare La Mer Crème de la Mer, $170 Color Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, $34 Fragrance Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $85

We all want products that are effective, but indulging in conspicuously luxurious ones also just feels really good – and these prestige picks satisfy both desires. When you’re seeking some boldness, a rich, sought-after cream plumps skin, lending it a noticeably hydrated, dewy finish. Meanwhile, a saturated, gold-encased lipstick allows for precise definition that demands attention (especially in striking shades of red). And for a supremely confident flourish, an explosively floral scent radiates positivity with notes of sambac jasmine, cattleya orchid, and patchouli.

Photography by Josh Dickinson