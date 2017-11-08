The Latest on the Cut

15 mins ago

Updated: See the Newest Fashion Campaigns for Fall

And more from Gucci’s Star Trek--inspired campaign.

1:01 p.m.

Rachel Comey Is Hosting Vintage Pop-ups for a Democratic Cause

She held her first “Vintage For” pop-up last night.

12:26 p.m.

The Pill Causing Weight Gain Is the Myth That Won’t Go Away

Why so many still believe birth control is to blame for those extra pounds.

11:46 a.m.

What Strategist Readers Are Buying: Pimple Patches and Callus Gel

Also on-sale Drunk Elephant serum and a $20 dress.

11:35 a.m.

An Anti-Refugee Ship Had to Be Saved by a Refugee-Rescue Group

The alt-right YouTubers have been trying to prevent refugees from getting into Europe, but ran into some trouble themselves.

11:31 a.m.

André Leon Talley Is Worried About Melania Trump’s Aging Feet

“Sooner or later she is going have to come down off that high arch.”

11:25 a.m.

Jeannette Walls on The Glass Castle and Covering Trump in the 1990s

“It was genuinely fascinating to watch the man operate.”

10:46 a.m.

26 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Mara Hoffman to Missoni

Including a $16 pair of Supergas.

10:46 a.m.

More LGBTQ People Killed So Far in 2017 Than All of 2016, Report Says

A report from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs suggests a slight uptick in hate crimes against LGBTQ people.

10:43 a.m.

The Writer and Producer Exploring Gay Erotic Manga

Meet Anne Ishii of Massive Goods.

10:28 a.m.

Eric Trump Discovers the Glory of Fidget Spinners on ‘Weekend Update’

Eric Trump is every 11-year-old.

9:27 a.m.

Casey Affleck Tried to Bring a Baseball Bat on a Plane

We get it, you’re from Boston.

8:32 a.m.

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: ‘I Have a Secret That’s Torturing Me!’

This week’s column from Your Therapist.

7:49 a.m.

Jeremy Scott Is Designing Flame-Printed Uggs

The Moschino designer is apparently an “undercover Ugg fan.”

12:19 a.m.

Alt-Right Protesters Are Planning a ‘March on Google’

Organizer called James Damore’s dismissal a “flashpoint.”

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Didn’t Know Whom ‘Bad Blood’ Was About

He called the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry “some real beef.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Aaron Carter Asked Out Chloë Grace Moretz on Twitter

This week in Extremely Blonde News.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

The 11 Best Silk Pillowcases on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

There’s nothing better for preventing wrinkles and tangled hair.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

A Breitbart Editor Has a Conspiracy Theory About J.Law’s Vogue Cover

It has to do with the Statue of Liberty.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Watch Channing Tatum Break Into Dance in a Gas Station

Wherever Channing goes, dancing follows.