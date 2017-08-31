Eric Trump Says His Dad Ignores the Haters or Else He’d Get Depressed

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Donald Trump has waged a war against the press since the days of his presidential campaign, decrying any negative coverage as “fake news” and singling out individual reporters and commentators when they criticize him. But middle son Eric Trump says that his father — the man who reportedly spends his time yelling at the TV and tweets angrily whenever Saturday Night Live spoofs him — is tuning out his haters and “taking it all with a grain of salt.”

“If they weren’t talking about you, you wouldn’t be doing something right, and it’s important to keep it in context,” Eric told Joe Pagliarulo during a Wednesday interview on The Joe Pags show. “Otherwise, quite frankly, you’d probably end up killing yourself out of depression. But he’s doing a great job.”

He continued in his defense of his father: “It’s the evilness of this game … It’s the media, the mainstream media, who does not want him to succeed…No matter what he does, he’s going to get hit, and listen, I think you have to tune it out.”

In conclusion, his dad’s not mad, you’re mad, and also very jealous of him.