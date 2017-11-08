This Beverly Hills Real Housewife Is Joining Forces With Too Faced

Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso

Erika Girardi — a.k.a. Erika Jayne — hardly ever does her own makeup, but that’s not holding her back from collaborating with a major beauty brand. According to the social-media accounts of both Girardi and Too Faced Cosmetics, something’s brewing. Yesterday, Too Faced uploaded a photo of Girardi and Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced’s co-founder, to Instagram with the caption: “Oh yeah! This is happening! @theprettymess #toofaced #betterthansex” and Girardi responded in kind with a photo of a makeup chair inscribed with the label “Erika Jayne for Too Faced.”

Too Faced ✖️ Erika Jayne A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

....and we couldn't be more excited! 😍 #regram @jerrodblandino Oh yeah! This is happening! @theprettymess #toofaced #betterthansex A post shared by Too Faced Cosmetics (@toofaced) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

The mystery collaboration seems especially fitting, given Girardi’s Real Housewives tagline: “I may be two people, but I’m not two-faced.” But if you wanted more information about the upcoming partnership, you’ll simply have to wait. Both Girardi and Too Faced are keeping quiet about additional details for now.