Everlane’s Super-Popular Day Heels Are Back in Stock

Summer 2017 will be known as the season where the backs of all shoes seemed to disappear and we liked it. But just as September brings about the end of lazy beach days, rosé-filled happy hours, and ice-cream weather, so too must go those mules and slides. Coincidentally, just in time for your fall footwear needs, Everlane has released a new batch of their extremely popular, comfortable day heels. The grandma-chic style with its walking-friendly low heel and rounded toe has now expanded to include four new, autumnal colors. You can go classic with a black or medium-brown suede style (the latter is called cognac). If you’d rather experiment with something more vibrant, the citron is a rich mustard-y shade that looks especially good with dark jeans and cozy sweaters, while the oxblood is a slick alternative to basic black or brown. Scroll ahead to shop them all.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
