Ex-Trump Staffers Confirm They Have a Child After an Affair in Vegas

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Communications director is turning out to be one of the most scandal-ridden positions in the Trump administration.

Most recently, former Trump communications director Jason Miller and Trump transition advisor A.J. Delgado confirmed that they have a child resulting from an extra-marital affair. The two were spotted at a strip club the night before the third Presidential debate in October, having a “wild night” in Vegas, “Page Six” reported.

Miller’s wife gave birth to their in January. Delgado tweeted in December congratulating the “baby daddy” on being appointed White House communications director (he resigned two days after being appointed). Delgado also called him “The 2016 version of John Edwards” in December, referring to John Kerry’s vice presidential nominee who hid his love child in 2008.

Delgado gave birth to her son William on July 10. Miller confirmed that he is the father to “Page Six.”

“My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many.”