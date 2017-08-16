The Funniest Things Prospective Jurors Said About Martin Shkreli

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli was found guilty of fraud. But before the case even went to trial, jury selection was said to be difficult: Shkreli’s best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5,000 percent overnight and that, coupled with his other generally loathsome public behavior, meant many jurors already had strong feelings toward him. Negative ones.

Harper’s published the jury-selection transcripts in part, showcasing just how hated the pharma bro really is.

Some highlights:

Juror no. 1: I’m aware of the defendant and I hate him. Juror no. 1: I think he’s a greedy little man.

Juror no. 144: I don’t think I can because he kind of looks like a dick.

Juror no. 10: The only thing I’d be impartial about is what prison this guy goes to.

Juror no. 28: I don’t like this person at all. Juror no. 28: Is he stupid or greedy? I can’t understand.

Juror no. 59: And he disrespected the Wu-Tang Clan.

Looks like the courtroom sketch artist wasn’t a fan either: