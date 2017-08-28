Game of Thrones’ Most High Fashion Looks

Game of Thrones has changed a lot since season one, especially when it comes to its fashion. Back in the halcyon days of Westerosi summer, the dress code was a little more lax, from Daenerys’s Forever 21–fresh going-out tops to Sansa’s Medieval Times–inspired gowns. But winter is here, war is coming, White Walkers are walkin’, and everyone has gone through a pretty serious wardrobe upgrade. This season, the lords and ladies of Westeros look like they’ve walked straight off the runways of Balenciaga and Balmain, favoring dramatic shoulders, statement necklines, lush furs, and a whole lot of chains and black leather — like a biker gang gone couture. Click to see the best runway-inspired looks from this season.
