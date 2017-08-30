An Actual Gender Studies Professor Debunked That Viral Hurricane Harvey Tweet

Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

As Houston grappled with catastrophic flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, conservative columnist Matt Walsh took to Twitter on Monday to use the natural disaster to promote traditional gender roles and slam gender studies professors. In response, one professor explained why Walsh’s viral tweet was so incredibly inaccurate — basically, because women traditionally hold the role of caregiver.

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/oX85v67FaY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2017

Walsh, who writes for the Blaze, posted a picture of a man carrying a woman, who is also carrying a child, through the floodwaters, writing “Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says.” But on Tuesday, University of Notre Dame gender studies and political science professor Christina Wolbrecht decided to debunk the claim on Twitter.

I was going to stick w sarcasm but as an actual gender studies prof, there's just so much to unpack here, I can't help myself. THREAD! 1/ https://t.co/et7L7oClqe — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Care work (for children, infirm, elderly) is necessary for human flourishing & has been traditionally performed by women for free, which 2/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

contributes to women's lesser financial & politics power. As care work has moved into the market, it remains poorly paid & overwhelmingly 3/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

female, which again makes women more vulnerable. We ❤️to laud a woman "cradling her child" but don't provide paid maternity leave or 5/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

“Care work (for children, infirm, elderly) is necessary for human flourishing & has been traditionally performed by women for free, which … contributes to women’s lesser financial & politics power,” Wolbrecht wrote. “As care work has moved into the market, it remains poorly paid & overwhelmingly … female, which again makes women more vulnerable.”

The professor went on to say that society loves to laud a woman who cradles her child, and yet refuses to offer her adequate paid maternal leave, support quality child care, or offer decent pay or benefits for child-care workers. She also noted that men are reluctant to take jobs in the expanding care sector, as the positions are traditionally thought of as “female” and are low paying.

“IN SUM your rigid and illogical sexual division of labor, & related hierarchy of value, hurts both … women & men, the US economy, & the flourishing of society as a whole,” she concluded.

