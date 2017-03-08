Watch an Exclusive First Look at the New Georgia O’Keeffe Art of Style Film

Inspired by this year’s successful Georgia O’Keeffe show at the Brooklyn Museum, film director Lisa Immordino Vreeland (Diana Vreeland’s granddaughter-in-law) decided to highlight the life of the late painter for her documentary series Art of Style, which airs today on M2M.

Past subjects of Art of Style include Manolo Blahnik, Dries Van Noten, and Thom Browne — making O’Keeffe the first non-designer to be featured. But Vreeland was particularly inspired by O’Keeffe’s body of work as an artist, as well as the way she carried herself as a woman.

“She built a place in history for herself as an artist but also as an individual who did not let herself be held back by typical social norms,” Vreeland wrote in an emailed statement.

Like the exhibition, the film covers everything from what inspired O’Keeffe’s paintings to her relationship with Alfred Stieglitz to her nonconforming, minimalist style. It is set in Santa Fe, where O’Keeffe spent the latter portion of her life, and where the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is currently located.

“I like to create a narrative where an audience can feel inspired to believe in themselves,” added Vreeland, regarding the film’s celebration of O’Keeffe’s overarching creativity. “And I hope that it gives them incentive to pursue their own dreams.”