We Finally Have a Sneak Peek of the Selena Gomez Coach Collaboration

Photo: Courtesy of Coach

First, Coach announced Selena Gomez as its new face late last year. Then, the singer and actress wore the brand at this year’s Met Gala. And now, Gomez and creative director Stuart Vevers have finally revealed the fruits of their collaboration: a line of bags.

The collection doesn’t launch until September 1, but from looking at the preview images, the traditional Coach craftsmanship is a good match for Gomez. The standout piece of the collection is the Selena Grace, a double-handled carryall for carrying all of your stuff, every day. It comes in three exclusive, Selena-branded colors: Selena Black Cherry, Selena White, and Selena Red.

Gomez says she and Vevers really hit it off. “The relationship I’ve created with Stuart is very special. We really bonded from the beginning — we spoke for weeks and weeks before we decided to do something together.” They wanted to create something as functional as it was stylish, since Gomez thinks the ultimate bag is “something that goes with almost everything and you don’t have to even give it a second thought if it goes with your outfit.” Scroll ahead to see for yourself.

Selena Grace in Selena Black Cherry

Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach

Selena Grace in Selena Red

Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach

Selena Grace in Selena White

Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach

Selena Mini Skinny in Selena Black Cherry

Photo: Courtesy of Coach/Copyright 2017, Coach

Selena Wristlet in Selena Red