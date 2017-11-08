Gloria Steinem and Chrissy Teigen Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images, BFA

This week in New York, a host of political personalities hit the party circuit. Gloria Steinem and Rosie O’Donnell joined Michael Moore at the after-party for his Trump-roasting Broadway premiere, The Terms of My Surrender. With an American flag in tow, Steinem linked arms with Moore at the Bryant Park Grill and posed for photos.

Meanwhile, former TV lawyer and aspiring governor Cynthia Nixon partied at the Rainbow Room after the premiere of her new film The Only Living Boy in New York. Her co-star Kate Beckinsale was also in attendance, wearing a Marchesa gown with layers of ombre pink tulle. Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics, featuring Aubrey Plaza, Robert Pattinson, Chrissy Teigen, and more.