Feast Your Eyes on Hari Nef, Dakota Johnson, and Petra Collins Posing for Gucci

By
Image
Gucci Bloom.

It’s been three months since Gucci pulled out all the stops at the MoMa to introduce Bloom, its newest fragrance. By that point the brand had revealed the perfume’s three muses — Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins; as well as the man behind the scent — Gucci’s impressively coiffed creative director, Alessandro Michele. But now that the eau de parfum is officially available to buy, the brand released a series of images and a video today to celebrate.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the campaign stars the three women and a bounty of flowers. Look! There are even flowers on their [Gucci] clothes! So, do you know what Gucci Bloom smells like? I’ll give you one guess.

Tags:

Feast Your Eyes on the New Gucci Bloom Campaign