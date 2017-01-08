It’s been three months since Gucci pulled out all the stops at the MoMa to introduce Bloom, its newest fragrance. By that point the brand had revealed the perfume’s three muses — Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins; as well as the man behind the scent — Gucci’s impressively coiffed creative director, Alessandro Michele. But now that the eau de parfum is officially available to buy, the brand released a series of images and a video today to celebrate.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the campaign stars the three women and a bounty of flowers. Look! There are even flowers on their [Gucci] clothes! So, do you know what Gucci Bloom smells like? I’ll give you one guess.