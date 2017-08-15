Watch Dakota Johnson Swim in Gucci and Pink Peonies

Normals swim in bathing suits. But when you’re a Gucci campaign star, you swim in ruffled chiffon and don’t worry about the dry cleaning. In the the Gucci video campaign for Bloom, the first new fragrance under designer Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins get caught in the rain and swim with pink peony petals in bow-bedecked, airy gowns. The dusty pink bottle features a scent with notes of tuberose and jasmine absolute. Click to watch the dreamy, sun-dappled video from Glen Luchford below as the trio drink tea out of fine china (pinkies up) and walk around a fancy garden estate like allergy-free, confident people.
