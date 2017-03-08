How to Wear Big, Billowy Sleeves Without Looking Like a Pirate

Photo: Erik Tanner. Styled by Lindsay Peoples.

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

The unflattering-pants trend raises a lot of questions. Can short girls wear them? (Yes.) Do you have to be a masochist to wear them? (Probably.) And, most importantly, what do you wear on top? Do you tuck in a T-shirt and play it cool? Add a button-down in an attempt to look more grown-up? Here’s another suggestion: Skip all of that and go big with a bell-sleeved top.

This one is pretty spectacular, with dangly straps and sleeves billowy enough to conceal a golden-retriever puppy. Add a pair of casual slides to keep you from appearing too fussy, and some arty gold earrings to draw the eye upward. Cap the whole thing off with a tidy little bag, and you’re all set. Now that’s a good look.

Photo: Erik Tanner. Styled by Lindsay Peoples.

Photo: Erik Tanner. Styled by Lindsay Peoples.

Photo: Erik Tanner. Styled by Lindsay Peoples.

Photo: Erik Tanner. Styled by Lindsay Peoples.

Photos by Erik Tanner; Styled by Lindsay Peoples; Photo Editor and Casting by Biel Parklee; Hair by Megan Robinson of White Rose Collective; Makeup by Allie Smith of Bridge Artists; Model: Jisu Hong at Marilyn New York; Photo Assistance by Garrett Milanovich.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.