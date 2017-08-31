Red Is Best When It’s Worn Head-to-Toe

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Likely the oldest color in the spectrum, red ocher was the first pigment to be used in cave paintings, and its been associated with nobility, revolutionaries, prostitutes, and popes. Nancy Reagan called it a “picker-upper,” and Bill Blass agreed: “Red is the ultimate cure for sadness.” This season it goes head-to-toe, from Chanel’s Rouge Coco lipstick in “Gabrielle,” to Amato New York’s leather gloves, to Fendi’s scarlet coat and matching thigh-high leather boots. In fact, nearly every look at Fendi’s fall show was paired with these scarlet boots, really making a case for the color.

Buy Fendi Wool and Cashmere Coat $3,750, Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Fendi Thigh-High Boots $1,350, Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Lip Color in Gabrielle $37, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.