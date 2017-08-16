The Stars Aligned to Bring You New J. Crew Horoscope Tees

Photo: J. Crew

This month’s rare total solar eclipse has astrology on everyone’s mind, including J. Crew. The stars aligned in your house of fashion to present the retailer’s newly launched horoscope capsule collection. Featuring 12 tees, no two shirts are alike — every sign wants to announce to the world where they fall on the zodiac in a different way. Would a Taurus ever wear a shirt telling everyone what a vision they are? Probably not, but an Aries definitely would. Each top varies in sleeve length and catch phrases with a mix of illustrations, embroidered details, and bold graphics. Sure, there are enough slogan tees in the universe already but these will keep that person from asking for the tenth time if you’re compatible. Scroll ahead to see which top lies in your future, but maybe check Susan Miller’s AstrologyZone app before wearing it — we’re not sure when is best day to debut a new look.

