Jaden Smith and Katie Holmes Partied This Week

The summer may be winding down, but party season is still in full swing in New York. This week saw several star-studded movie premieres; at the Metrograph, Bridget Everett, who starred in the recently released mom-com Fun Mom Dinner, joined the cast of Patti Cake$ (led by Australian actress Danielle Macdonald) for the film’s premiere. Katie Holmes and Elsa Hosk stepped out on a blue carpet for The Tick’s premiere at the Village East Cinema.

In Los Angeles, the world’s favorite couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the Beautycon Festival, where doughnuts and PDA were aplenty. In other news, Gisele Bündchen went to Sao Paulo to celebrate the launch of the Brazilian label Rosa Chá’s summer collection. See photos of Jaden Smith, Freida Pinto, Young Paris, and more in this week’s best party pics.