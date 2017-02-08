Darren Aronofsky Would ‘Love’ to Marry Jennifer Lawrence

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, two people who enjoy newsboy caps, lollipops, and being different ages, are getting “serious” about each other, according to E! News. We haven’t heard much about the couple lately — they were last photographed together in March — but this week, the trailer for their upcoming, weird horror film came out, so E! is giving us the update. “They are so in love with each other,” a source reveals.

The source goes on to say that Lawrence and Aronofsky are “not in any rush to get married.” I’m not sure that anybody thought they were in a rush to get married? They have been dating for less than a year, and Lawrence is 26, and Aronofsky is 47. But now we know that marriage is on the table. In fact, it’s “something Darren would love,” the source says.

So: Perhaps we should expect some more definitive news when the couple starts promoting the movie in a few months? In the meantime, take comfort in these final words from E!’s source: “Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!”