Jennifer Lawrence Is Encouraging Her Fans to Out White Supremacists

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As our world continues its rapid slide into dystopia, Jennifer Lawrence is finally getting to put her Katniss Everdeen training into action.

Yesterday, Lawrence posted a series of photos from this weekend’s white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville to her Facebook page, imploring her 16 million followers to track them down. “These are the faces of hate,” she writes. “Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” (A Twitter account called @YesYoureRacist has been engaged in a similar crowd-sourcing effort, and has tracked down a number of the participants.)

Ah, 2017: When the phrase “Jennifer Lawrence tracking down Nazis” isn’t an elevator pitch for a new blockbuster, but real life.