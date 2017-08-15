It Was Only a Matter of Time Before JNCO Jeans Got the High-Fashion Treatment

View Slideshow Photo: Akiva Alpert; Courtesy of Rose In Good Faith

First came Juicy Couture at Vetements, then Von Dutch at VFiles, and now, the ultimate ‘90s denim trend is back and receiving the high-fashion treatment: JNCO, which still stands for “Judge None Choose One.”

Rose in Good Faith, a California brand founded by David Teitelbaum and Akiva Alpert in 2016, has teamed up with JNCO on a modern six-piece collection that features the signature ‘90s wide-legged jeans, as well as a dip-dye hoodie, mesh top, and Japanese denim vest. As a whole, the look is less Hulk Hogan and more high-school emo kid.

“We can talk about the RIGF x JNCO collection as an exercise in design, but this is also therapy,” declared Alpert in a press release (which was also surprisingly emo). “We design to work through the memories of our childhood, and channel our past into our garments. In a way, it’s living our youth, eternally.”

But you’ve got to act fast to catch this piece of nostalgia. Those who sign up today will receive private early access to the collection when the virtual pop-up goes live tomorrow morning at rigfxjnco.com. The five-day virtual pop-up then opens to everyone on Thursday and will close next Tuesday at midnight.