Finally, our national nightmare is over: Real Housewives of Miami alums Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville have settled a long-running defamation suit over Glanville’s claim that Krupa’s “pussy smelled.”

As “Page Six” reports, Krupa filed a lawsuit against Glanville in January 2015 over comments Glanville made during 2013 and 2014 appearances on Watch What Happens Live. On the program, Glanville falsely claimed Krupa had an affair with Mohamed Hadid — the now ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, and dad to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid. Glanville also said, “Mohamed did tell me that her pussy smelled,” before adding, “Sorry bitch, I win.”

In a Tuesday statement to People, an attorney for Krupa confirmed that the women had reached a settlement. “We are pleased with the settlement and Joanna is moving and enjoying all the changes that are happening in her life this year,” attorney Raymond J. Rafool told People. “Joanna is happy with the settlement and has no regrets. Joanna hopes she has inspired action instead of indifference.”

No further details of the settlement have been released, though Glanville also issued an apology expressing her regret over the ordeal. “I regret ever making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion,” Glanville said in a statement released through Rafool. “I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life.”