Johnson & Johnson to Pay $417 Million in Latest Lawsuit Linking Baby Powder to Cancer

By
Johnson & Johnson baby powder. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson suffered another major loss in its ongoing battle over the safety of its baby powder. On Monday, a Los Angeles jury ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after regularly using the company’s talc-based products, like baby powder.

In her lawsuit, Eva Echeverria, 63, said she developed terminal ovarian cancer in 2007 after using Johnson’s baby powder on a daily basis since she was 11-years-old. Her lawyers argue that Johnson & Johnson did not adequately warn consumers about the cancer risks associated with regularly using talc-based products.

Echeverria’s is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought against the company regarding concerns over the safety of its baby power. More than 1,000 other individuals have filed similar lawsuits, and so far Johnson & Johnson has lost four of the five baby powder cases brought before juries.

Prior to Echeverria’s record-breaking verdict, the highest amount awarded to a single individual in a similar case was in May, when the company was ordered to pay $110 million to a Virginia woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products for over 40 years.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson’s vehemently denied the allegations, and said the company would appeal the decision “because we are guided by the science, which supports the safety of Johnson’s Baby Powder.”

Sources

Reuters BBC Chicago Tribune

Tags:

Johnson & Johnson to Pay $417 Million in Baby Powder Lawsuit