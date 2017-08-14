Justin Bieber Got Rejected After DM’ing a Gym

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart

Sliding into someone’s DMs never works, and sliding into someone’s employer’s DMs especially never works. Yes, even if you’re Justin Bieber.

The singer, who recently canceled his tour to explore his spirituality, messaged a gym on Instagram asking who “that girl” in their most recent picture was. The gym, which is in Georgia, did not respond. However, the woman in the picture did share the exchange on Twitter.

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

To add insult to injury, 23-year-old Jessi Grober followed up with pictures of her boyfriend. She tweeted, “I’ve got everything I need right here.”

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

It’s all very embarrassing for Bieber, but it raises the question, “How did he possibly find this picture?” The Savannah gym only had 1,000 followers when they posted the boomerang of Grober, according to Maxim. They also have not posted anything since Thanksgiving, and their previous posts had been of kettlebells and exercise classes.

Bieber, seriously, how deep were you into your explore tab to find this?