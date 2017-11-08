Justin Theroux Enjoys a Good Manscaping

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED

All great works of art and architecture require a little bit of upkeep and maintenance to let their true majesty shine. The Sistine Chapel had its frescoes restored, Versailles had its gardens replanted, and Justin Theroux prunes his body hair.

“He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy,” his wife Jennifer Aniston told Refinery29. “I enjoy a nicely manscaped partner.”

Unfortunately, Theroux’s penchant for smoothness can lead to some sticky fingers in the bathroom. “He steals my shampoo, my hair paste … Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him,” Aniston said. “You know, he likes to dabble.”

Justin Theroux: very easy to look at, not so easy to live with.