Someone Made a Butter Sculpture of Justin Trudeau Snuggling Pandas

Photo: Ulrich Baumgarten/U. Baumgarten via Getty Images

Back in March, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau — master of the strategic photo op — stopped by the Toronto Zoo to unveil the names of two panda cubs. While there, Trudeau posed for a suspiciously adorable photo with Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

Today I had the pleasure to unveil the names of @TheTorontoZoo’s panda cubs! Say hello to Jia Panpan & Jia Yueyue: pic.twitter.com/iFCAlID7bc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 7, 2016

And over the weekend, an artist at the Canadian National Exhibition turned that photo into a giant butter statue.

Butter Trudeau at the CNE (work in progress) pic.twitter.com/nE16hU7iAR — Dave J (@DaveJayToronto) August 20, 2017

*This* is the butter sculpture of the CNE in 2017? Ugh. pic.twitter.com/qrm92cSyEQ — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) August 20, 2017

Butter sculptures are reportedly tradition at the CNE and have been part of Canadian culture since the 1920s. For next year’s exhibit, might we suggest a sculpture of Justin Trudeau in a shark-tooth necklace, or Justin Trudeau getting curved by a young Prince George, or Justin Trudeau kayaking up to your house uninvited and unannounced?