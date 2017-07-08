Did Justin Trudeau Fall Out of This Kayak on Purpose?

Photo: DARRYL DYCK/AP

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has nailed the charming, down-to-earth photo opportunity in a way that the Jennifer Lawrences and Anna Kendricks of the world could only dream of. His most recent? Clumsily falling into the water while trying to get into a kayak in British Columbia.

“I’m just happy the national media was there to capture that,” he then quipped, according to the Toronto Star.

Trudeau also had the opportunity to combine two of his greatest hit PR stunts — kayaking up to random Canadian citizens and photobombing a wedding — when a bride and groom approached him on their boat.

The bride, Michelle Gruetzner, told the Star that Trudeau said, “I’m not going to take my shirt off this time.”

Hey, at least he’s self-aware.