This Is What You Get When You Combine Vans and Karl Lagerfeld

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Skaters who have long harbored a secret love for Chanel are in luck. Karl Lagerfeld (through his namesake brand) and Vans will collaborate for a capsule collection launching September 7.

Naturally, Lagerfeld’s ponytailed profile is heavily featured. He appears both in the logo and in Vans’ trademark checkerboard pattern, which will be redesigned with his face replacing the squares, per WWD.

The entirely black-and-white collection also features laceless classics redone in quilted leather, platform sneakers, and a T-shirt of Lagerfeld wearing a checkerboard tie. Debuting at a trade show in Berlin, the collection costs between $40 and $300 a piece.

If you don’t happen to be in Berlin for the Bread & Butter show, the collection will be available at Karl Lagerfeld stores, select Vans stores, and online for both labels.

Unfortunately, Choupette does not seem to make a cameo.