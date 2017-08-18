Photo: CNN

On Thursday morning, Corey Stewart, a Republican running for Senate in Virginia, appeared on CNN’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan to discuss the horrific outcome of the white-nationalist rally recently held in his home state. More specifically, he supported Trump in denouncing “both sides” present and criticized everyone from Democrats, the mainstream media, and establishment Republicans for not condemning “the far-left group antifa.”

Bolduan brought up Heather Heyer — the woman who was killed when a neo-Nazi allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters — asking, “Is it possible that it’s because someone died who was counter-protesting?” Stewart accused her of using “that poor woman’s death to say that Confederate monuments should be taken down.”

“Corey, in no way, if we could all be a little intellectually honest here, in no way am I conflating the two,” Bolduan began, though Stewart continued to attempt to talk over her. “I am the anchor of the show, I’m asking the question, hold on a second. Stop talking. Stop talking. Stop talking for a second. You’re the guest on my show. I would like to continue the conversation with you respectfully… It stopped being about statues when people showed up with swastikas.”

Watch the full exchange, below: