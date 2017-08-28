Kim Kardashian Is Jackie Kennedy on the Cover of Interview Magazine

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

The last of this year’s September issues has finally dropped, and this one might cause the biggest splash of the bunch. Interview magazine dressed up Kim Kardashian West as a modern-day Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, with her daughter North West by her side.

With photos by Steven Klein, and an accompanying interview conducted by Janet Mock, the magazine positions Kardashian as just as “underestimated, misunderstood, and undeniably fascinating,” as the late First Lady, adding that she’s “another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination.”

Kardashian seems to have her own personal fascination with Kennedy-Onassis, as evidenced this summer when she reportedly bid $379,500 at a Christie’s auction for the First Lady’s vintage Cartier watch. But the timing of the Interview cover is anything but a coincidence now that Melania Trump is America’s new First Lady.

Maybe we need to believe there’s another Camelot, only this time it’s in Calabasas and spelled with a ‘K.’