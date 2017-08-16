The Latest on the Cut

Watch the Moving Speech Heather Heyer’s Mom Gave at Her Memorial Service

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, spoke at her daughter’s memorial service Wednesday.

3:24 p.m.

This Blue Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is Everywhere

A comprehensive Tumblr proves it.

3:05 p.m.

People Can’t Stop Hurting Themselves While Grooming Their You-Know-What

A new study says a quarter of American men and women hurt themselves while grooming pubic hair.

2:52 p.m.

Rihanna Generously Allows Us to Wear Her Best Looks, But Only on Our Socks

The singer’s new Stance collection dropped today.

2:25 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has Hair Again

She and her hair star in a new Chanel Beauty ad.

2:08 p.m.

Yes, You Can Wear Wide-Leg Pants to Work

They’re a nice alternative to skirts.

1:58 p.m.

The Funniest Things Prospective Jurors Said About Martin Shkreli

“I’m aware of the defendant and I hate him.”

1:21 p.m.

A New Look at How Autism Affects Girls

They have more trouble with certain cognitive functions than boys on the spectrum do.

1:21 p.m.

White Nationalists Reportedly Upset About Their Genetic-Ancestry-Test Results

A new study looked at DNA test results posted to Stormfront, and analyzed the responses to them.

1:13 p.m.

See the Newest Fashion Campaigns for Fall

And more from Gucci’s Star Trek–inspired campaign.

12:56 p.m.

The Stars Aligned to Bring You New J.Crew Horoscope Tees

See which style lies in your future.

12:46 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler Will Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During the Eclipse

And we need this now tonight, and we need this more than ever.

12:42 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Is the Latest Celeb to Audition for the Blue Man Group

He’s the latest celeb to wear all blue this summer.

12:18 p.m.

Long-Lost Engagement Ring Found Around Carrot Like Some Kind of Dang Fairy Tale

Yes, it was in Canada.

11:44 a.m.

The 13 Face Masks That Are Always in My Medicine Cabinet

I used to think they were just for fun selfies, but they’ve totally transformed my skin.

11:23 a.m.

Here’s How Much Rachel Bloom Spends on Non-Sample-Size Dresses for Events

“A lot of fashion houses are reluctant to lend clothes that aren’t in the sample sizes of 0 and 2.”

10:56 a.m.

The Chateau Marmont Is Going After a Cat-Grooming Service Called Cateau Marmont

Here’s some excellent feline-related drama.

10:50 a.m.

Attorney Says Dashcam Video of Cavity Search on Black Woman Is ‘Rape by a Cop’

Lawyer Sam Cammack says the vaginal probing went on for 11 minutes.

10:13 a.m.

Hope Hicks Is Trump’s New Interim Communications Director

She’ll temporarily fill the role vacated by Anthony Scaramucci.

10:07 a.m.

The Designers Who Love Simplicity and Hate Stilettos

Apiece Apart’s Starr Hout and Laura Cramer.