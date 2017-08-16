Kristen Stewart Has Hair Again

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

You can see why Kristen Stewart might be confused. Although she’s been seen recently with accidental frosted tips and a shaved head, the actress’s newest ad for Chanel’s new perfume Gabrielle debuted today showing the Stewart of yore. In the official commercial for the brand’s first completely new scent in more than a decade, Stewart has tousled brunette hair and looks glow-y without looking Instagram-y in a the print campaign shot by photographer Karim Sadli. The fragrance created by in-house perfumer Olivier Polge (son of longtime perfumer, Jacques Polge) is out September 1.