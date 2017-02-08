Laila Gohar Had the Best Wedding of the Summer, Rode in on a Donkey

Thank you for the most amazing weekend @lailacooks love you ❤️ #beautifulbride #jamonhalal #wedding A post shared by Clara Lago (@pitusamama) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

For a minute there, we thought Instagram had ruined wedding season. But then last week, cool girl Laila Gohar saved the day with her stunning Spanish matador–themed wedding, which is the best thing in our feeds right now.

The bride, who is a New York–based chef and culinary artist, wed Omar Sosa, the founder and art director of Apartamento magazine, in a custom, see-through Simone Rocha dress. Meanwhile, Sosa himself showed off his summer caftan body in a black frock and espadrilles. Plus, guests came dressed in their best summer ruffles.

Before disco 💃🏽 #jamonhalal A post shared by marcela_gutierrez (@marcela_gutierrez) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Naturally, many outfit changes happened throughout the night. And after Gohar and Sosa rode into the ceremony on what appear to be donkeys (add that to the revised “unconventional” wedding tip list), she proceeded to play matador in a spring 2016 Céline dress, wooing a reared horse with her marital mystique.

🆘 #jamonhalal A post shared by Аna Kraš (@teget) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The ceremony and after-party took place inside the matador ring at Cazalla de la Sierra in Andalucia, Spain. Guests stayed at the Hotel Trasierra nearby.

Now in London but can't stop thinking about #jamonhalal. Thank u for the most ridiculous 3 days ILU 💞 A post shared by Nikki with 9 i's (@nikkiiiiiiiii) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Because of Gohar’s unique culinary background, it came as no surprise that the wedding also had a food-related hashtag, #jamonhalal (jamon means “ham” in Spanish), as well as “unconventional” dishes like a fig tart instead of a wedding cake, which the bride cut while smoking a cigarette.

@lailacooks cutting the wedding cake #jamonhalal 💍❤️ A post shared by Jeremy Liebman (@jeremy_liebman) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Congrats to the coolest couple of the summer!