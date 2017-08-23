Let’s Talk About the Playlist at Trump’s Rally

Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night raised a lot of questions. Questions like: Will he really terminate NAFTA? Will there be a government shutdown? And, is that a song from “Cats”?

That was the question on Anderson Cooper’s mind as he interviewed White House correspondent Sara Murray, who was in Phoenix for the rally. “Is that a song from “Cats” playing behind you?” Cooper asked at the end of the interview.

"Is that a song from Cats playing behind you?" -@andersoncooper regarding the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/hFhtCsuhJk — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) August 23, 2017

Sure enough, organizers were playing the song “Memory” from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats” while the audience waited for Trump to give his speech, which seems like an odd choice, until you consider the lyrics:

Touch me it’s so easy to leave me

All alone with my memory

Of my days in the sun

Nostalgia? Or a thinly-veiled reference to Trump’s run-in with the eclipse?