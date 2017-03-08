Burkini model Lindsay Lohan’s younger brother Dakota has apparently followed in his big sister’s footsteps by pursuing a modeling career of his own. The burgeoning jewelry designer recently gave Dakota a shout-out on Twitter for appearing in a recent spread in Vogue China.

Proud of my little brother in Vogue China pic.twitter.com/7z6VEN4XaJ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 1, 2017

As Entertainment Tonight points out, Dakota (who also goes by Cody) signed with IMG Models back in March 2016, mere months before his big sister debuted her bizarre new accent. Dakota is the youngest of the Parent Trap star’s four siblings, and like his child-actor sister before him, he also temporarily served as a child model when he was 9 years old.

Here’s hoping Dina gets a modeling contract next.