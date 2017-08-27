Lorde Didn’t Let the Flu Keep Her From the VMAs

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Most artists at the VMAs will admit they’re experiencing inappropriate bodily functions on the red carpet. Take Cardi B, who claimed she was ready to pee herself from nerves before taking the stage to perform “Bodak Yellow.” But no one is having a rougher night than Lorde. While she might look perfectly composed walking in her Monique Lhuillier dress, she’s actually fighting the flu. She tweeted about needing an IV, just to get through the night.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

But alas, the show must go on, even if she does feel like a dead unicorn.