All the Looks Lorde Served Up in Her New ‘Perfect Places’ Video

On Thursday, Lorde released the music video for “Perfect Places,” a single off her recent album, Melodrama, and in it she serves up some pretty serious looks. From slinging a machete in a Jacquemus straw hat to sipping tea in a Valentino gown, in the end Lorde proves that while the perfect place may not exist, the perfect outfit certainly does.

Below, we break down all of Lorde’s looks, which were styled by Karla Welch, who’s also worked with Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and even Justin Bieber. Needless to say, our favorite pieces are the ones pulled from Vaquera’s Handmaid’s Tale collection, which the brand showed in partnership with Hulu this April. Praised be.

The “She’s a Liability” Look

The “Handmaid Goes to the Beach” Look

The “Spill the Tea” Look

The “You’re Such a Damn Liar” Look

The “Haute Paddington Bear” Look

The “I Hate the Headlines and the Weather” Look

The Ultimate “Melodrama” Look