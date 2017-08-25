The Latest on the Cut

Raise Your Hand If You’re Scared of Taylor Swift

Raises hand.

2:00 p.m.

White House Staffer Tasked With Finding Positive Press About Trump Has Resigned

His job was to find and distribute positive stories about the president.

1:51 p.m.

Taylor Swift Just Sucked All the Fun Out of Merch

Look what she did.

1:30 p.m.

This Week in Drama: Louise Linton, Caroline Kennedy, and a Controversial Cake

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

1:17 p.m.

The Purple Prada Platforms I Can’t Stop Dreaming About

If there’s one shoe for fall, this might be it.

12:45 p.m.

The Astrology-Obsessed Webmaster Behind Your Favorite Brands

Rebecca Zhou has worked with Glossier, Reformation, and Diane von Furstenberg.

12:23 p.m.

Video of a Cheerleader Forced to Do a Split Leads to a Police Investigation

The video shows a 13-year-old girl allegedly being forced into a splits position while screaming in pain.

11:55 a.m.

This Pop-up Has a Free Bookshelf Spotlighting Female Artists

This weekend only, the Women’s Equality Bazaar is open at Canal Street Market in New York.

10:56 a.m.

Silicon Valley Investors Terrified They Accidentally Did Something Sexist

One female chief executive said dozens of male VCs have reached out to her.

10:22 a.m.

What Does Taylor Swift’s Squad Think of the New Single?

So far, Ruby Rose loves it.

10:02 a.m.

30 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From DVF to Ferragamo

Including a 73 percent off Isabel Marant top.

9:49 a.m.

This Principal Told Teens Not to Wear Leggings Unless They’re a ‘Size 0 or 2’

“Unless you are a size 0 or 2 and you wear something like that, you look fat.”

9:30 a.m.

The Funniest Reactions to Taylor Swift’s New Song

“Taylor Swift’s album cover looks like your ex-BF’s first tattoo.”

8:10 a.m.

Miu Miu Learns Clothes With Yellow Star Patches Are Not A Good Idea

The Prada-owned company removed the clothes after many said they were reminiscent of yellow stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

8:00 a.m.

Touchscreens Turn You Into a More Impulsive Shopper

You’re better off doing your online shopping on a desktop computer instead of a phone.

8:00 a.m.

Revisiting Nora Ephron on the Artifice of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Ephron’s 1973 New York piece, “Bobby Riggs, the Lady-Killer,” displays her deadly aim and clear-eyed skepticism.

7:30 a.m.

My Terrible Boss Showed Me a Dick Pic and Got Promoted

“I thought that was something that only happened on Mad Men.”

7:18 a.m.

Taylor Swift Is Definitely Not Done With The Snake Motif

The singer is selling snake jewelry now.

6:05 a.m.

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: ‘How Can I Be Nicer?’

The gap between what we do and what we’d like to do often comes down to fear.

6:00 a.m.

Wearing Fall’s Minimal Suits, With Help From Irving Penn

Amilna Estevão and Mayowa Nicholas model the season’s tailored trend.