Acquiring a top-shelf new beauty buy can feel like a big decision. Besides the endless options to choose from, there’s the uncertainty of whether you’ll really end up loving whatever you finally land on. So we created a simple quiz to help narrow down the best luxe products to integrate within your everyday routine. Just answer the prompts below to discover three luxe Sephora products to add to your repertoire right now. These vetted all-stars include both bestsellers and splashy newcomers, but all are well worth it – no over-thinking required.
What are you looking for?
Your Results
-
This deluxe lip balm features a nourishing, lips-shaped inner core. Build up its sheer color for a demure tint that lasts.Buy
YSL Volupté Tint-in-Balm
$34, Sephora
-
Full coverage. High shine. Pure pigment. Swipe this luxurious lacquer lipstick on for a double-take-worthy pop of color.Buy
Dior Addict Lacquer Stick
$35, Sephora
-
Smooth, buttery color wrapped in impossibly glamorous packaging. Fill the precision applicator with a saturated siren red for satiny, contoured lips.Buy
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick
$34, Sephora
-
Need a burst of bold confidence? This popular fragrance uplifts with an explosion of sambac jasmine, cattleya orchid, and patchouli.Buy
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
$85, Sephora
-
For a scent that's a little sexy, spritz this floral fragrance on your skin, pillow, and prettiest lingerie; its notes include red apple, peony, and suede.Buy
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
$135, Sephora
-
This attention-worthy newcomer features tuberose and bergamot, with a dash of espresso for an anytime pick-me-up.Buy
Atelier Cologne Café Tuberosa
$150, Sephora
-
Celebrities and editors stockpile this iconic, ultra-luxurious moisturizing cream. The rich formula protects, hydrates, and heals dry skin like magic.Buy
La Mer Crème de la Mer
$170, Sephora
-
This serum detoxifies, regenerates, and restore's skin's luminescence, thanks to a formula backed by 20-year research on cellular detoxification.Buy
Dior One Essential Intense Skin Detoxifying Booster
$125, Sephora
-
Not familiar with what essences do? Use this one to renew skin, moisturize it, and improve its texture and clarity, all for a glowing complexion.Buy
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
$179, Sephora
Shop More Luxe Picks
Explore even more of the #LuxeAtSephora world by searching the hashtag on social.
Photography by Josh Dickinson
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.